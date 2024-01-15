Yogi Govt Installs Bio-Toilets Along Saryu Ghats For Devotees In Ayodhya

Ayodhya: The Uttar Pradesh government, under the leadership of Chif Minister Yogi Adityanath, has implemented the installation of bio-toilets along the ghats of the Sarayu River on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

The initiative has been launched by the UP government in its ongoing effort to facilitate the stay of devotees and tourists in Ayodhya, along with maintaining cleanliness in the city.

All these bio-toilets have been installed by the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation.

Ayodhya Municipal Commissioner and Ayodhya Development Authority Vice Chairman, Vishal Singh, highlighted the substantial development taking place in Ayodhya.

"Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's guidance, the installation of bio-toilets along the Saryu river banks is aimed at promoting religious tourism and ensuring cleanliness. The Ayodhya Municipal Corporation's initiative focuses on enhancing convenience for devotees during events like Makar Sankranti," he said.

He emphasised that these bio-toilets are integral to the broader vision of CM Yogi to establish Ayodhya as a model city for religious tourism and environmental sustainability. Notable features include a 24/7 toll-free helpline, free public access, and a commitment to cleanliness and efficient operations.

Vishal Singh further said, "Our emphasis extends to enhancing the user experience with features such as multilingual signage and gender-specific toilets, ensuring accessibility and convenience for all."

The Ayodhya Municipal Commissioner highlighted that, in alignment with environmental standards, the bio-toilets are constructed according to the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016 as well as the NGT and Swachh Bharat Mission SBM 2.0 guidelines.

He called upon devotees to actively participate in the collective effort to shape Ayodhya into a symbol of cleanliness, stability, and spiritual significance, underscoring the invaluable nature of their support in this endeavour.

Meanhwile speaking to ANI on Friday, Ayodhya Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal shared details of Ayodhya's ongoing makeover, saying, "The overall beautification and development of Ayodhya was a big challenge for us and a lot of planning and hard toil went into all the work that could be accomplished in such a short time. It is majorly down to relentless and dedicated work that brought about this transformation of Ayodhya into a pristine and beautiful city in just a year and a half."

He added that the city was prepared and decked up to receive 'Shri Ram Lalla' on his return to his birthplace after an exile spanning over 500 years.

"Ayodhya is fully prepared to welcome Ram Lalla on January 22. The hard work and effort put in by the officials behind the scenes to give Ayodhya a majestic and marvellous makeover is commendable. What we did to the city wasn't merely for money, as the work was linked intrinsically with our faith and sentiments. We are toiling day and night to ensure that all pending work is completed before January 22," Dayal told ANI. —ANI