Yogi Govt Gears Up To Issue IDs Under 'One Family One Identity' Scheme

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has finally launched the portal (https://familyid.up.gov.in) for creation of Family ID under 'One Family One Identity' scheme to establish a live comprehensive database of family units of the state and to connect at least one member of each family with employment, an official statement said on Tuesday.

All such families who do not have a ration card and are not covered under National Food Security Scheme will have to apply for the Family ID while for those with ration cards, their ration cards itself will be treated as their Family ID, the statement further added.

The database collected will be helpful in better management of beneficiary schemes, timely targeting, transparent operation and providing 100 per cent benefit of the scheme to the eligible persons, making the facilities more easily accessible to the general public.

On the basis of the integrated database obtained through Family ID, families deprived of employment can be identified and possible employment opportunities will be made available to them on priority. According to the statement, while reviewing the progress made in the context of Family ID, the Chief Minister had recently instructed officials to prepare a family passbook showing full details of the benefits of government schemes received by each family. All the information regarding the family will be duly authenticated before issue of passbook and family ID. With this, the campaign of self-reliance and empowerment of every family of the state will be completed.

Presently, 15.06 crore people of about 3.61 crore families living in Uttar Pradesh are getting the benefit of the National Food Security Scheme. As per the system of Family ID, the ration card number of these families will be treated as their Family ID.

Besides, families not covered by the National Food Security Scheme and without ration cards will be required to apply for Family ID through the portal 'https://familyid.up.gov.in/portal/index.html'.

This portal is developed to provide a 12 digit unique family ID to those families who are not ration card holders. They will be able to add themselves and their family members to avail the benefits of government's schemes. Families who are not taking advantage of government schemes can also voluntarily obtain Family ID.

Till now 78,000 applications have been received on the portal, out of which 37,000 applications have been approved.

According to the action plan made for the family ID, the database of various departments will be linked. In this way, there will be no need to scan and upload the desired records while applying for various government schemes. Aadhaar based e-KYC facility is available on the Family ID portal.

An adult member can apply for Family ID online through the portal on behalf of oneself and other family members.

If an applicant applies for creating a Family ID for oneself, then no user charge will be payable. A fee of Rs 30 will have to be paid for applying through public service centers. The process of verification of the application for making family ID will be like that of the E-District portal, under which verification of the mentioned family and family members will be done by the Deputy District Magistrate in urban areas through the concerned Lekhpal and in rural areas by the Block Development Officer of the concerned village will be done through Panchayat Officer / Village Development Officer.

Ration card holders don't require family ID made under the National Food Security Scheme. Their ration card ID will be the family ID. —ANI