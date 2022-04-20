    Menu
    Yogi Govt extends UP lockdown by a day

    April20/ 2022

    Lucknow: Amid surging coronavirus cases, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday, announced the extension of weekend lockdown in the state by one day.

    Weekend lockdowns were earlier imposed from Friday 8 p.m. to Monday 7 a.m. to curb the spread of the virus.

    The state government has extended the weekend lockdown to include Monday. The lockdown will now remain in force in the state from Friday 8 p.m. to Tuesday 7 a.m., said a government spokesman.

    Night curfew will also continue in all districts of the state.

    --IANS

