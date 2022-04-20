Yogi govt extends shutdown to April 2 in UP

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has extended the closure of all educational institutions and school till April 2 in view of the COVID-19 scare.Earlier the schools had been closed till March 22.

According to the government spokesman, all ongoing examinations have also been stalled for the time being.The state government has further ordered the closure of all tourist destinations in order to prevent congregation of people at a particular spot.A ban has been imposed on all demonstrations and dharnas.

The Chief Minister's 'Janata darshan' will also not be held in view of the prevailing situation.The government has also ensured closure of cinema halls, multiplexes, gymnasiums, clubs and swimming pools.The state Assembly has also postponed the meetings of various committees till further orders.

