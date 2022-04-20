Yogi Govt Doing Nothing But Only Publicity In UP: Mayawati

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati today alleged that the Yogi Adityanath Government in Uttar Pradesh was doing nothing and was just trying to get media publicity. In the meanwhile, Ms Mayawati today set up a five-member committee of the senior party leaders who would meet the Chief Minister and raise several issues related to the bad conditions of the memorials and the woes of the people of the State. "This committee will meet Mr Aditynath and apprise him about the bad condition of the Dalit icon memorials besides taking up problems of the common people," she said. "This Yogi Government is doing nothing and only holding meetings day and night. Publicity done through media is the only achievement of this around one month old Government," she claimed. Addressing party workers and leaders on the occasion of the party's 33rd Foundation Day and 126th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, the former UP Chief Minister said that this team would comprise of Lalji Verma, Ramachal Rajbhar, Nasimuddin Siddique, Satish Chandra Misra and Ashok Sidharth. The team will meet the CM and talk only about the memorials and people's problems and will not take up any personal matter. The BSP which was eyeing to form the Government in the just concluded Assembly polls in UP, was relegated to third spot with winning just 19 seats after contesting all the 403 Assembly seats. Ms Mayawati, in her address, commented on every political issue related to meat shops, triple talaq, school fees and expansion of the party base. "The meat controversy was intentionally done by the BJP Government to harass a particular community which was opposing them in the elections while the State Government was overlooking the problem of exorbitant fee structure of the private schools," she said. About the triple talaq issue, she said the matter should be left to the Muslim community. Asking the party leaders and workers to camp in their areas from May 1 to spread party's base, she exhorted the leaders to go before the people and raise their issues before the Government. But, she strictly asked the leaders not to meet any BJP legislators, MPs or Ministers to seek their advice. UNI



