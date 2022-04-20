Yogi Govt Creating Drama In The Name Of Investment: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav said that Yogi Adityanath government was creating drama at the name of investment. He alleged that state government was going to organize third investment event but they have not cleared that how much investment was made in first two phases. Mr Yadav here on Saturday said that BJP government completely failed to attract any investment. BJP was naming those companies only who were there in SP government regime. He claimed that HCL, Medanta group, Amul plant, IT hub came in state due to efforts of SP government. SP president alleged that Yogi Adityanath was being ignored by investors though they were claiming of huge investments. He said he said that there were several discrepancies in state governments plan which distracted investors. Mr Yadav said CM Yogi dreaming for one trillion dollar economy while there was adverse atmosphere to setup new industries due to bad law and order condition in state. He alleged that loot, murder, rape, kidnapping and mob lynching were common these days and state government was failed to control the situation. UNI