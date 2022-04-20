Yogi Govt Created Atmosphere Of Trust, Development: Siddhartha Nath

Prayagraj: Uttar Pradesh Khadi and Rural Industries Minister Siddhartha Nath Singh on Saturday claimed that Yogi government has created an atmosphere of trust and development in the past 30 months.

Addressing the gathering here, Mr Singh said the state government has ensured development of every sector of the society without any discrimination and have paved way for a strong, developed and prosperous state. Mr Singh held a meeting with Power department officers and reviewed the recent development initiatives. He said the Power department has a bigger role in development of the state as they have responsibility to eliminate the whole state.

The UP Minister said the Yogi Adityanath government has zero tolerance policy against corruption and warned that discrepancies in public service would not be tolerated. Action would be taken against the government employees, who were not sincere towards their work, he added. UNI