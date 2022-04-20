Yogi Govt Conspiring To Defame Azam Khan: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was targeting SP senior leader Azam Khan to defame him revealing falling democratic and political values of the saffron party.

Mr Yadav said that Yogi government is engaging in political vendetta and dragged a Mr Khan, a politician with a clean image into Water Corporation recruitments issue. He said that BJP has done nothing but propagandas against Opposition party's leaders.

Slamming UP BJP government, Mr Yadav said that government has failed at every sector. Every section of society was dissatisfied with the working of the government. He said that by stalling recruitments started in SP government's tenure, the BJP has proved that it was not concerned for plights of unemployed. The former UP CM said that BJP was anti-poor, youth and minority. He said that Shikshamitras, TET qualified and Aganbari workers faced atrocities in this regime. Eligible candidates were protesting against government for jobs but they were thrashed by police for no reason. Earlier, a statement released here party spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said that it had became a trend to inaugurate development projects and schemes initiated in Akhilesh Yadav government's tenure at their names by BJP government. Claming that BJP has no contribution in development in one year tenure, Mr Chaudhary said that BJP's ideology was "Ram Ram japana, paraya kaam apna" (With the name of Ram claiming others work). UNI