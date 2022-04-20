Yogi Govt Claims UP Picture Changed In 2-Yr BJP Regime

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday claimed that development, law and order and social security without any disparity marked its two-year regime in the state.

The Chief Minister, in his press conference on the occasion at the BJP state headquarters, asserted that the exodus of people from Kairana and Kandhala area of western UP has stopped with the people who left the places returning. It is an eminent proof of changed law and order situation.

The second anniversary, being celebrated in the state on Tuesday, is a very simple affair without any pomp and show with the model code of conduct coming into force in the wake of General elections from April 11.

Mr Adityanath took the oath of office on March 19, 2017.

In his around 90 minutes speech, the CM attributed his government success to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, claiming that his government has provided 15 lakh jobs in the government and private sectors in just 24 months. "In the law and order sector, 73 criminals were killed in the encounters, though six policemen also lost their lives in 3,500 encounters with a total of 8000 criminals arrested so far.There was a record of not a single riots during this two year period when in 2016 there were more than 100 riots in the state," the CM said.

The feather in the crown of Yogi was the way Government organised Kumbh Mela early this year in which over 24.20 pilgrims took a dip in holy sangam. For the first time Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas was organised in Varanasi in which 7000 foreign delegates took part, the CM said. He said after attracting investments of around Rs 5 lakh crore, foundation of projects worth Rs 65,000 crore were laid in the Ground Breaking ceremony because the confidence of investors was back. Through the Single Window System, `Nivesh Mitra', which is being operated to facilitate setting up of industries in Uttar Pradesh, 70 services of 20 departments are being made available online to the investors.

He said government realised what entrepreneurs need so it started spreading network of quality roads across UP and repairing the old ones. Electricity supply was improved and now quality electricity is available all across the state.

To provide momentum to industrial development of eastern Uttar Pradesh (Purvanchal), about 341 km long Purvanchal Expressway is under construction through state's own financial resources. A decision has been taken to construct 91 m long Gorakhpur Link Expressway to link Gorakhpur with this Purvanchal Expressway. Similarly, 296 km long Bundelkhand Expressway will also be constructed.

Survey work has also commenced to construct 600 km long Ganga Expressway in order to link western part of the state (Meerut) with the eastern part of the state (Prayagraj). This expressway will pass through Meerut, Amroha, Bulandshahr, Budaun, Shahajahanpur, Farrukhabad, Hardoi, Kannauj, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj districts.

The high point of Yogi's regime was the way he fulfilled the promised BJP had made to the people. A record purchase of 52.92 lakh metric tones of wheat was made from 11,27,195 farmers under the price support scheme in the year 2018-19 and online payment of Rs 9231.99 crore was made within 72 hours.

UP was the first where maximum number of farmers (aaproximately 28 lakh) got benfited from PM Kisan Samman Yojana. Besides, many closed and sick sugar mills were made operational and in one year Government carried out record purchase of sugar cane.

These achievements ended in national awards as Government UP won 12 awards for the first time for the successful execution of scheme implemented by Ministry of Rural Development.

The first year of the Government was a testing time. From second year, the Government has started marching to the path of progress. In this election year achievements of the Yogi Government will be put to test. "We are going to the people with our report card. We are asking them to vote for the work we have done because we believe that BJP Government has worked for all sections of society be it farmer or women," Chief Minister recently said. UNI