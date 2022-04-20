Yogi Govt Changing Mining Policies To Gain Popularity: AAP

Lucknow: The Aam Adami Party (AAP) on Thursday alleged that Uttar Pradesh government was changing mining policies, just to gain publicity and the initiative will damage the environment.

Rajya Sabha MP and UP In-Charge Sanjay Singh said the Environment Conservation Policy, 1886 and 2006 will be affected on a largescale, with the new mining policy of Yogi Adityanath government. He alleged that BJP was changing policies for cheap popularity.

Mr Singh said after amendment in the Uttar Pradesh Minor Minerals (Concession) Rules 1963, all mining projects would be governed by the district level. He said that mining officers were involved in corruption at district level and new policies would encourage corruption more. He also demanded that for environment conservation, UP government should abolish new mining policies. UNI