Yogi govt cancels leaves of health staff for vax campaign

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has cancelled the leaves of all the officers and the employees of the medical and health department till January 31.

These include doctors, nurses, contract workers and daily wage workers.

The decision has been taken for effective implementation of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign.

The order, issued by Director General, Family Welfare, Dr. Rakesh Dubey, has come into effect immediately and said that the cooperation of the healthcare personnel is required for the Covid-19 vaccination campaign.

State Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh said, "These are extraordinary times and the role of every person is crucial to ensure smooth functioning of the government machinery."

He said that Uttar Pradesh has taken the lead in making all preparations for the vaccination campaign and assured the people that they will get the best possible services.

Earlier this week, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that while the vaccine against Covid-19 was just a month away, the infectious virus had already been contained in the state.

