Yogi Govt Announces Rs 218 Cr Fund For Self-Help Groups

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday provided a revolving fund of Rs 218.49 crore to 35,938 of Self Gelp Groups (SHGs) under the Rural Livelihood Mission.

Through this fund, women engaged in works like sewing, embroidery, production of disposable plates, spices, masks, will be helped.

The purpose of this fund is to promote self-employment and self-reliance in rural areas.

The Chief Minister also interacted with migrant workers and women of self-help groups from different districts through video-conferencing. Most of the women associated with these self-help groups belong to the families of migrant workers and labourers.

Mr Adityanath also announced an initiative-- banking correspondent "Sakhi"-- under which 58,000 rural women will get employment.

Through Sakhi women of the village will connect with banks and make money transactions by visiting door-to-door. There will be no need to visit banks as all these transactions will be digital. This will not only reduce the risk of Corona infection, but also provide employment to women of the village.

A total of Rs 4,000 a month will be paid to the Sakhi for the next six months and Rs 50,000 be given for the device. In addition, the bank will also give them commission on the transaction, which will be a source of their fixed income every month.

"There is no need to go to banks because the banks itself will come to serve you," he said.

"Even in the time of this corona crisis, our women voluntary organisations are making every possible contribution and there are some voluntary groups who have also produced PPE kits. This proves that such groups are extremely talented, who, if given some guidance and support, are capable of doing anything," the Chief Minister said.

"If we make timely revolving funds and community investment funds available to women self-groups, then they can emerge as a perfect example of rural self-reliance," he said. The Chief Minister said that the state government will provide employment to all the migrant labourers and workers in the state according to their skill. "We can make Uttar Pradesh a hub and brand of readymade garments," he said. UNI