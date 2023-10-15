Yogi Govt Allocates Rs 25 Crore To Fortify Infrastructure Of District Hospitals

Lucknow: As part of its commitment to ensuring accessible healthcare services for the people of Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi government is working on fortifying the infrastructure of the state's hospitals. In line with the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a comprehensive action plan has been prepared for the enhancement and reinforcement of district hospitals across the state.

The state government has approved a total of Rs 25.02 crore to upgrade eight district hospitals, including Balrampur Hospital in Lucknow in this regard. Preparations are underway for the revitalization of several healthcare facilities. These include Balrampur District Hospital in Kaiserbagh, Lucknow, as well as the District Hospital of Ayodhya, Raj Narayan Maheshwari Joint District Hospital in Shikohabad (Firozabad), District Women's Hospital in Bareilly, Women's Hospital in Jaunpur, Bagla Joint District Hospital in Hathras, TB Sanatorium in Saharanpur, and the 100-bed hospital in Sonbarsa. The process of upgrading and strengthening the infrastructure will extend to the 100-bed hospital in Sonbarsa as well. A total financial allocation of Rs 12.52 crore has been approved for Balrampur Hospital in Lucknow, under two categories of Rs 10.12 crore and Rs 2.40 crore. Furthermore, the process of upgradation will also be completed in Bhaurao Deoras Joint Hospital of Lucknow, District Women's Hospital Barabanki and Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital of Moradabad at the cost of Rs 2.26 crore.

Govt buys 116 equipment to strengthen Balrampur Hospital

The transformation process has been initiated at Balrampur District Hospital, located in Kaiserbagh, Lucknow, by completing the procurement of 116 equipment of over Rs 12.52 crore. The funds allocated will be utilized for the acquisition of hospital equipment in two phases.

In the first phase, the procurement will encompass a wide range of medical equipment of 80 different categories, including electric operation tables with remote controls whereas, in the second, the Director General of the Medical and Health Services Department has given approval for the procurement of a total of 150 medical devices across 36 various types. This includes equipment used in dental procedures, complete with microscopes and their associated attachments. The details of these acquisitions have been duly documented in the government's rule book and on the GeM portal and will be carried out under the department's auspices.

Extensive efforts have been made to enhance several healthcare facilities. For the District Hospital of Ayodhya, a substantial number of medical devices of 99 different categories have been provided, while the Raj Narayan Maheshwari Joint District Hospital in Shikohabad (Firozabad) has received hundreds of medical equipment across 126 categories. Likewise, the District Women's Hospital in Bareilly and Jaunpur have been equipped with 30 devices each.

By carrying out the procurement process of hundreds of medical equipment in 20 categories, including 21 for Bagla Joint District Hospital of Hathras, 22 for TB Sanatorium of Saharanpur and 20 bedded hospital in Sonbarsa of Ballia, the government has embarked upon a massive upgradation drive of all these hospitals.

According to Chief Minister Yogi's directive, the state government is allocating Rs 1.28 crore to acquire approximately 100 medical equipment across 31 categories for Barabanki's District Women's Hospital.

Additionally, procurement is underway for around 250 medical devices in 15 categories at the cost of Rs 62.99 lakh for Lucknow's Bhaurao Deoras Joint Hospital, spanning 37 categories, and for Moradabad's Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital, encompassing 15 categories, with a budget of Rs 34.45 lakh.

A proposal to initiate the upgrading process in all these hospitals was submitted to the government by the Medical Section on September 18. After careful consideration, the government has given the green light and provided financial approval to proceed with the upgrade plan in line with CM Yogi's intentions. —ANI