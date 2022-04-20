Yogi Govt's Love For Kanwariyas Mere Showoff: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said the love and affection of Yogi Adityanath government towards the Kanwariyas was a mere showoff.

Stating that more than 12 Shiv followers lost their lives this year, Mr Yadav said it was the moral duty of the Yogi government to provide adequate compensation to the families of deceased Kawariyas. He demanded Rs 20 lakh ex-gratia to the families of the deceased and Rs five lakh to the injured. The BJP government advertised to serve pilgrims a lot. Some police officers even spread rose petals on Kanwariyas, while some others served them in other way to gain popularity, but on the demise of such pilgrims, the behaviour of the state government was pathetic.

The SP chief said BJP talks about 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas,' but spread hate in the society for political gains. Such policies of the saffron party reveal their dual character, he alleged.

He claimed that public has understood the reality of BJP, which tries to show affection towards one community, while spreading hate towards another. This was dangerous for the social harmony of the society, he added. UNI