Yogi government requests Centre to ban PFI

New Delhi: After taking charge as Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday.

The Defence Minister extended his best wishes to General Rawat for a successful tenure ahead.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a series of tweets expressed best wishes to the country''s first CDS.

"I am delighted that as we begin the new year and new decade, India gets its first Chief of Defence Staff in General Bipin Rawat. I congratulate him and wish him the very best for this responsibility. He is an outstanding officer who has served India with great zeal," he tweeted.

He also said that creation of the Department of Military Affairs with requisite military expertise and institutionalisation of the post of CDS is a momentous and comprehensive reform that will help our country face the ever-changing challenges of modern warfare.

The Prime Minister said that on August 15, 2019, from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he had announced that India will have a Chief of Defence Staff. "This institution carries tremendous responsibility of modernizing our military forces. It would also reflect the hopes and aspirations of 1.3 billion Indians," he tweeted.

Modi also hailed all those soldiers who have served and laid down their lives for the nation.

"I recall the valiant personnel who fought in Kargil, after which many discussions on reforming our military began, leading to today''s historic development," he said.

General Rawat took charge as CDS early in the day and expressed that his mandate would be bring jointness within tri services - - Indian Army, India Navy and Indian Air Force.

--IANS