Yogi Government Presents Maiden Budget In UP Assembly

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh presented its maiden Budget of Rs 3,84,659 crore in the assembly on Tuesday, earmarking Rs 36,000 crore for a loan waiver for farmers.



Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal presented the Budget for 2017-18, which envisages 10.90 per cent more allocations than the previous one.

He also reiterated the Bharatiya Janata Party government's commitment to the welfare of farmers and marginalised sections of society.

Many schemes, including a Rs 300-crore Urban Development Scheme and a Rs 380-crore Malin Basti Development Scheme, have been named after Bharatiya Jana Sangh ideologue late Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, whose centenary year is being celebrated by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in a big way. Agarwal said the government proposed to recruit 1.50 lakh policemen and allocate Rs 791.83 crore for scholarships to boys and girls from the minority community. A revenue target of Rs 17,458,34 crore has been set for the Stamp and Registration Department while another Rs 5,481,20 crore is proposed to be collected through taxation on vehicles.

A revenue target of Rs 20,593,23 crore has been set for the Excise Department, a major money-spinner for the state.