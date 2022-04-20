Yogi Government Is Doing Injustice With Backwards And Poor: Rajbhar

Deoria: Alleging that Yogi Adityanath government in state was doing injustice with backwards and poor, Suhaildev Bahujan Samaj Party (SBSP), an ally of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), president Om Prakash Rajbhar said that BJP was ignoring plights of backward community.

Addressing the media here Mr. Rajbhar said that our party supports reservation for economically backward in general class but consistently demanding reservation in backward and schedule class also on the basis of economic conditions after survey.

Mr. Rajbhar said BJP government approved reservation for economically backward upper class within 48 hours without forming any committee. He said that there are economically backwards in Dalits also and the government has report of different sections of backward community on economic basis then why bifurcation in backward reservation was not being implicated.

UP cabinet minister alleged that BJP government talks about "Sabka sath sabka vikas" but segments of baxkward community were not getting justified benefit of reservation as per their representation in society. He said that BJP government should think about economically backwards in other communities also.

Speaking about educational reformation Mr. Rajbhar said BJP government was failed to uplift the level of education in state. He said that most of the primary schools did not have basic facilities till date. He said that over 1.7 crore students study in primary schools but due to lack of facilities and inadequate number of teachers there future was not so bright. Mr. Rajbhar demanded that coaching centers for student of backward and general class should be opened in all 18 divisions to provide better assistant for the preparation of competitive exams without any cost. UNI