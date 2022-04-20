Yogi Gets Strict As COVID-19 Tally In UP Reaches 103

Lucknow: The coronavirus tally in Uttar Pradesh crossed the 100 mark to reach 103 by Tuesday night.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a late night meeting on Tuesday, also asked officials to strictly enforce the lockdown in the state and ensure strict punishment for violators.

Seven new cases were reported from different parts of the state -- five from Bareilly and one each from Noida and Ghaziabad -- on Tuesday.

State surveillance officer, Vikasendu Agarwal, said, "The cases in Bareilly are all close relatives of the previous patient who worked in the Noida factory."

Chief Medical Officer, Ghaziabad N.K. Gupta informed that the patient who tested positive for corona, was a resident of Murad Nagar area and worked in the cease fire company of Noida. He said that this is the third case of coronavirus in Ghaziabad associated to the Noida factory.

In an official statement, Principal Secretary Health and Family Welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad said, "Containment activities are being carried out in the hot spots, Noida and Meerut, in addition to Bareilly where six of a family are in the grip of the infection. Health officials are conducting screening and awareness activities in three-kilometer radius of the home of the Bareilly resident."

"The government has prescribed very strict protocols for states which cross the 100 cases. The onus to check the situation from worsening now lies on the community. The more they follow hand hygiene and social distancing, the lesser will be the chance for the virus to circulate," he said. --IANS



