Yogi gets ready for 'Navya Ayodhya'

Lucknow: Even as the world turns the spotlight on Ayodhya for the magnificent Deepotsav celebrations, the Yogi Adityanath government is working at a furious pace to develop 'Navya Ayodhya' — a coordinated model of Vedic and modern city.

The Yogi government plans to turn Ayodhya into a hotspot on the global tourism map and developmental projects are being designed to equip the city with all modern amenities and also ensure air, road and rail connectivity for tourists.

With the doubling of the railway lines coming in to Ayodhya, the railway station will also be beautified and expanded according to future needs.

A four-lane road from Ayodhya to Sultanpur National Highway NH 330 to the proposed international airport is to be renovated at a cost of Rs 18.75 crore.

The National Highways Authority is making a proposal for construction of a bypass for Ayodhya Dham from Sohawal to Vikramjot. The work of widening of the four-lane road from Rae Bareli to Ayodhya is also to be done at a cost of about Rs 1500 crore.

To maintain the flow and state of cleanliness of Saryu river, a modern sewage treatment plant (STP) is also to be set up here.

According to the government spokesman, construction work of Dasaratha Mahal, Satsang Bhawan, Passenger Assistance Center and a night shelter is going on in Ayodhya at a cost of about Rs 242 lakh.

The multi-purpose hall is to be constructed at a cost of Rs 288 lakh at Chhajan, Digambar Arena on Panch kosi Parikrama Marg at a cost of Rs 197 lakh, a driving training Institute at a cost of Rs 524 lakh.

Other projects coming up include a bhajan site, Queen Ho Memorial Park, Ram Katha Park extension, new bus stand, multi-level parking, beautification of 'Ram ki Paidi', renovation of Laxman Fort ghat, International Ram Lila centre and a cultural auditorium.

The chief minister wants that these projects should be completed before the completion of the Ram temple because that is when Ayodhya will witness a surge in tourist traffic.

