Yogi gets death threat on Twitter, probe underway

Lucknow: The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, has been the target of a death threat posted on social media.The cyber-crime police station's monitoring unit, which keeps a watch on social media posts involving political leaders, government, and ministries, filed a report and began investigating the matter on Saturday night.

In the FIR, constable Rajesh Tiwari said that he came across a tweet which used abusive language against the Chief Minister and issued death threats to him.

"A Twitter post from the handle of advocate Kalpna Srivastava said that a user (khalid qureshi@rock Qureshi) made unsavoury remarks against the CM and threatened to kill him.

"The woman advocate also stated that the user had also deleted some of him abusive posts," Tiwari said.

SHO, Cyber Cell, Mohammed Muslim Khan said, "An FIR under sections 504 (intentional insult), 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication), 505 (circulating statements in public causing alarm) of the IPC and Section 66 of the IT Act has been registered.

Further inquiry is underway.—Inputs from Agencies