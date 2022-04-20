Yogi gears up to combat communicable diseases

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a massive month-long drive against the communicable diseases from July 1.

During the drive, the Chief Minister has asked all districts to start a cleanliness drive during the monsoon so that the spread of communicable disease like encephalitis, dengue and others could be prevented.

He has directed all primary and community centres to remain prepared to handle the communicable disease cases.

According to the government spokesman, the Chief Minister also emphasized the need for creating public awareness which is the key to prevention of such water-borne diseases.

"Hoardings and posters will be put up to make the people aware. Besides, sanitation drives will also be carried out. In urban areas, the urban development department will carry out this drive while in the rural areas, the rural development department and the Panchayat will be entrusted the responsibility," he said.

Health workers will also go from door to door, educating people on how to prevent such diseases.

A detailed report on the implementation of the programme by the concerned departments is to be submitted to the government by August 5.

—IANS