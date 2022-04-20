Yogi for 15 lakh jobs in UP in next 6 months

Lucknow: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked senior officials to start working towards creating employment opportunities for about 15 lakh persons in the next six months and strengthen the economy.

All departments have been directed to prepare a presentation in this regard within a week, said an official release.

The Chief Minister, said in a meeting, that the employment generation works should be accelerated through schemes like MSME, ODOP, NRLM, horticulture and food processing, Deendayal Upadhyay Swarozgar Yojana, Skill Development Mission, Khadi Village Industries and MNREGA.

He said that the challenge is to generate employment and strengthen the economy after the lockdown. Preparation should be started without delay.

Yogi Adityanath said that under the Mukhya Mantri Apprenticeship (Apprenticeship) Incentive Scheme, arrangements have been made to provide youth with training in industries, as well as a monthly training allowance of Rs 2,500.

This facility will be provided to one lakh youth in a year. Under this scheme, the possibilities of preparing an action plan to add 2 lakh youths should be explored. He also directed officials to provide maximum employment to the youth through the ''Youth Hub''.

The Chief Minister further said that training should be imparted for making school uniforms and sweaters for the children of primary schools. Women volunteer groups should be provided employment by providing sewing and sweater machines.

He directed that employment should be provided through this platform by strengthening the Common Service Centre at the village level.

The Chief Minister stated that employment can also be created by providing training in relation to mobile repairing. He suggested training in collaboration with polytechnics, science labs, ITIs etc.

After the lockdown, he instructed the officials to provide employment opportunities by holding loan fair and employment fair. He also directed to formulate a plan regarding customer service centres in coordination with banks.

