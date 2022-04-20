Yogi For 'Make In UP' On Lines Of 'Make In India' Campaign

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked the officials to start schemes for the success of 'Make in UP' on the lines of Centre's 'Make in India' programme.

Taking strong exception to certain finance companies duping investors, the Chief Minister at a presentation of the state institutional finance department here late last night directed that a plan be prepared to act stringently against defaulter companies.

Asking officials to identify such companies which run away with investors' money, he said stringent laws should be used against them.

Rooting for extending banking services to maximum number of people, he said a drive should be launched for opening new accounts.

For the benefit of state's 12 lakh pensioners, the chief minister said digital life certificates should be linked to Aadhar and government departments must ensure that pension amounts are disbursed to people's bank accounts through a digital transfer by the first day of each month.

Expressing dissatisfaction over slow pace of "stand up scheme", the chief minister instructed officials to ensure meeting target of loans to SC/ST and woman entrepreneurs per bank branch which would also pave way for economic development of the state and creation of employment opportunities.