Yogi Focuses On Administrative Work After Campaigning Ends

Lucknow: After a hectic election campaigning that lasted for over two and a half months , Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is back to administrative work as he held closed door meetings with officials reviewing the progress of development schemes and enquired about the on-going projects.

A senior official said here on Wednesday that CM called some officials to his official residence and enquired about the wheat purchase centres and progress in wheat purchases at those centers as well as progress in the construction of Purvanchal and Bundelkhand Expressways.

In March first week, the Uttar Pradesh government had increased the wheat procurement target by 10 per cent over last year, to 55 lakh metric tons, for the coming Rabi procurement season 2019. This season began from April 1.

Besides, the government has increased the minimum support price (MSP) of wheat by more than six per cent, from Rs 1,735 per quintal to Rs 1,840 per quintal. The state government will also pay a bonus of Rs 20 per quintal for wheat , which raises the effective payment to Rs 1,860 per quintal.

In 2018, the state government had purchased 53 lakh MT wheat against the target of 50 lakh MT. In 2017, the state government agencies had procured 37 lakh MT wheat as compared to 8 lakh MT in 2016 purchased during Samajwadi party regime.

CM reviewed the wheat purchase after reports suggested that wheat procurement in the state had fallen by almost 40 per cent to 27 lakh MT from over 37 Lakh MT during the corresponding period last year.

The official said questions were being raised that despite state government setting up nearly 6,000 purchase centres across the state to purchase wheat directly from farmers the purchase has shown a decline. In fact, the state had announced that the procurement agencies will continue to purchase wheat from farmers even if the season's target is achieved during the procurement period from April 1 to June 15, 2019 and despite that government has failed to meet the target.

CM was told that so far nearly 27 lakh MT wheat had been procured from 530,000 farmers, who been paid over Rs 5,000 crore directly in their bank accounts against the purchase. Nearly, 6,755 procurement centres are currently operational across the state. "The officials should now pull up their socks. The elections are over and now officials should concentrate on a dministrative work," the CM told officials. Sources say that CM also discussed appointment of 68,500 assistant teachers. The issue is pending in the court and CM asked officials to ensure this is resolved at the earliest. UNI