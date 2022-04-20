Yogi Flags Off Biking Queen Team

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday flagged off the three member biking queen team which will cover 25,000 kilometers on their bikes visiting over 25 countries in 3 continents to make people aware about women issues and their rights.

The team led by Biking Queen leader Dr Sarika Mehta of Surat, Gujarat along with her two partners Ms Jinal Shah and Ms Rutauli Patel, had earlier visited more than 10 countries on their bikes and had gone through most parts of the country in 2017.

The CM congratulated the team for their achievement and hoped that they will highlight the problems of the women being faced in different countries and make women aware of their rights . " The Narendra Modi government had launched several programmes and schemes to uplift women in the country through Beti Bachao , Beti Padhao and other projects," he said.

The team would be visiting Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar , Laos, China, Russia,Poland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Netherlands, Spain and several other countries to end at United Kingdom in next three months' time.

The team would be hoisting the national tricolour at Barcelona in Spain on August 15, according to the programme schedule of the team. UNI