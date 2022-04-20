Yogi Flags Off Bike Rally In Varanasi, Lists Achievements Of BJP Govts Before Cadres To Inform People

Varanasi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath singing Modi tune said on Saturday that there was an atmosphere of development and good governance after the BJP assumed power, both at the Centre and the state.

He was addressing thousands of party workers who had gathered at Kamal sandesh bike rally organised here in the parliamentary constituency of Prime minister Narendra Modi to make people aware about achievements of the BJP governments in the state and at the Centre.

The UP CM flagged off the bike rally which was organised from the Sampurnanand Sanskrit University to the District Headquarters, before which he also urged the party machinery to enhance the public awareness about the developmental plans of the government, while efficiently discharging their roles and responsibilities.

The leader also discussed the achievements of the Central and the state governments while encouraging the party cadres to work efficiently in spreading awareness about the various developmental schemes of the government which would , in turn, help root out corruption benefitting the needy.

Discussing the progress of the developmental projects in the PM's parliamentary constituency, the UP CM said that many empirical needs including electricity had been delivered during the past four-and-half year rule of the Modi government and the one-and-half year rule of the BJP in the state, adding that such progress had given Varanasi a distinct identification. The rally went through places like Lahurabir, Maldahiya, Gulaab Bag, Bharat Mata temple and returned to the District Headquarters through the Maldahiya crossroads with several BJP MLAs, councillors, officials as well as a large number of party workers including women participating in the rally. The commuters had a rough time as the traffic situation in the state continued to remain disorderly due to the rally. UNI