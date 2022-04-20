Yogi Expresses Displeasure On Aligarh Incident

Aligarh: Facing severe criticism from the Opposition and other quarters over the rising crimes against women in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday held a high level meeting here in the state capital, to monitor the situation and review the progress in the Tappal case, in which a two-and-a-half-year-old girl was brutally killed early this month.

Meanwhile, the situation in Tappal area of Aligarh continues to remain tense, even as the Central forces have been deployed to control the situation. The authorities have blocked the internet services, to prevent rumour mongers from escalating the tension.

Mr Adityanath is reported to be very annoyed with the state police officials and asked them to pull up their socks to control the crime against women, particularly children. The Chief Minister also expressed his displeasure on the action taken in the Aligarh incident and slammed them for their laxity. State Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh said in Lucknow that police had acted swiftly in the Aligarh case and already, five police officials have been suspended. "We have got the assistance of forensic and DNA reports to probe the matter and the case would be put on a fast track court," he added. The DGP said he has ordered stern action against the people, trying to give the incident a communal colour and assured the minorities that they are safe in the state.

Reacting on the reports of exodus of some minority families from Tappal area after the incident, he said UP police has the duty to protect all 23 crore population of the state and there would be no disparity in it.

Aligarh SSP Akash Kulhari on Monday transferred Circle Officer Pankaj Srivastava from Khair and appointed a new CO Sanjeev Kumar Dikshit in his place. Srivastava has been accused of delaying the investigation. On the other hand, the authorities started acting, only after a mahapanchayat was called in Tappal on Sunday. Large contingent of police was deployed and police was monitoring the social media.

The markets in Aligarh have opened, but anti-social elements are trying to give the incident a communal colour, which has created tension in the entire district. The authorities have already clamped Section 144 of CrPC in the entire district.

The efforts of the authorities to take the family members of the victim to meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow failed, as they said that if the Mr Adityanath wants to meet them, then he should come to Aligarh. Several political and social organisations are holding protests and candle march over the incident, which had rocked the entire country. They are demanding capital punishment of the culprits. UNI