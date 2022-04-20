Yogi Enthralls Voters; Despite Jai Shri Ram Slogans, Muslims Pledge Support To BJP

Kamalpur, Tripura: Organisational flip-flop marred Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's election rally here wherein the perceived hardliner Hindutva leader campaigned for three BJP candidates.

The BJP has fielded Manoj Kanti Deb, a turncoat from Congress as party nominee from Kamalpur town, while fresh entrant Ashish Das is contesting from Surma reserved SC assembly segment and Parimal Deb Barman from Ambasa seat.

Mr Adityanath has been fielded by BJP poll strategists to campaign in this region to try make inroads into deep Left bastions.

Interestingly, despite Mr Adityanath's strong pro-Hindutva image, a large number of Muslim supporters from other parties -- mostly Congress -- on Monday joined the BJP.

"In Surma reserved SC seat, the CPI-M hold is strong and dates back to 1978. They have also not lost the seat since 1993....But we will win this time," says Parineeta Das, a BJP worker from the constituency.

Addressing a huge gathering from these assembly segments, Mr Adityanath urged the voters to vote

out Manik Sarkar government saying the CPI-M regime in last 20-25 years has failed to usher in development of the state.

The UP Chief Minister arrived here after addressing rallies at Dharmanagar and Kanchanpur for the rally at around 1600 hrs but due to communication gap, a large number of crowd including from tribal hamlets and those inhabited by lower castes hubs and tea gardens had gathered at the spacious Kalibari Ground for before noon. Thus when Mr Adityanath started speaking, a substantial number from among the crowd started moving out.

Perhaps gauging the public mood, he kept his speech very brief. In his hardly ten-minutes speech -- which were greeted by enthusiastic crowd with slogans 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Chalo Paltai', he pointed out at the administrative lacuna of the Manik Sarkar government and how the generous funding from the Modi government were not used adequately.

Mr Aditynath said the people of Tripura should take the February 18 election as an "opportunity" and ensure that the Marxists' regime is replaced by a BJP-led coalition government.

"You all know when the money comes to Tripura for the developmental works, that money is not used adequately for the development of the people and downtrodden," he said adding even the generous funding provided under MGNREGA used to be grossly misused by the communists' dispensation for their cadres.

"Janta kewal dekhte rahe jati hae (Common people are simply left as helpless onlookers)," he said amid applause from a section of the crowd.

Some voters, including tribals and tea garden workers, could not hide their difficulties in understanding the Hindi speech but either listened patiently or were found asking their fellow supporters on what all Mr Adityanath was saying.

"Mr Adityanath has a huge following in this region. People admire his strong Hindutva leanings and hence people are responding enthusiastically with Jai Shriram slogans," said a BJP worker Dhiman Dutta.

He said a number of Central schemes introduced by the Modi government with generous funding for the youth, women and the poor, could not actually go down to the people. "If you want development and uplift of the common people, you need to ensure victory of the BJP candidates."

"This government is actually creating hurdles and often hampers implementing various developmental works chalked out by the Modi government at the Centre," he said. "This is the reason, the youths of Tripura are compelled to move out of the state for jobs," the UP Chief Minister said. UNI