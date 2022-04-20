Yogi emerges as 'man with the Midas touch' in Bihar

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has, once again, emerged as the man with a Midas touch after his campaign skills worked in favour of the BJP in Bihar.

According to the party sources, the BJP won 13 of the 18 seats where Yogi Adityanath had campaigned.

Yogi Adityanath had campaigned in Bakhtiyarpur, Bisfi, Katihar, Kewati, Sitamarhi, Raxaul, Valmikinagar, Jhanjharpur, Lalganj, Daraundha, Jamui, Karakat, Garia Kothi, Siwan, Arwal, Paliganj, Terari and Ramgarh.

BJP sources said the results on the seats where Yogi Adityanath campaigned has, once again, established his status as a star campaigner who has the ability to swing votes.

"He is not only an able administrator but has also been one of the fiercest leaders who had the ability to sway voters irrespective of the caste lines," said state BJP Chief Swatantra Dev Singh.

Party leaders say that Yogi Adityanath was able to connect with the people of Bihar by calling the poll bound state Sita's hometown and then reminding them about how the BJP kept its poll promise of initiating construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

All through his campaign in Bihar, Yogi Adityanath sharpened his attack on Grand Alliance Chief Ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav, accusing him of making a hollow poll promise of providing 10 lakh government jobs if voted to power.

"He managed to remind the voters of the 15-year misrule of the RJD and also the fodder scam," said a BJP leader.

Party functionaries said that there was a huge demand for Yogi's campaign in Bihar.

BJP sources said the Yogi is likely to be roped in by the party in the forthcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal.

—IANS