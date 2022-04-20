Yogi Doubles Compensation For Martyred Policemen, Enhanced Police Awards In UP

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced to hike the number of police awards by over 250 per cent besides doubled the ex-gratia amount to martyred policemen family to Rs 50 lakhs. Speaking at the function of Police Smriti Diwas here he said that the ex-gratia payment for the martyr family have been doubled to Rs 40 lakhs from Rs 20 lakh, while compensation to their parents have been increased to Rs 10 lakhs from Rs Five lakh. Besides, he also said that 400 youths, who were dependents of the martyr were offered government jobs. The CM announced that the police commendation disc award which was just 200 in a year for the meritorious security personnel have been increased to 950 a year. "475 police would get during each in Republic Day and Independence day," he said with announcing that 500 would be silver commendation disc,300 gold commendation disc and 150 Platinum commendation disc. "Policemen dedicate their lives for the security of the people and we pay our condolences who lost their life's," said Yogi, while attending the 'Smriti Diwas' programmee here at Police lines ground on Saturday. "Our government will always stand for the families of the martyr and will provide all possible assistance to them," CM said. Yogi also handed over citation to some of the family members of the martyred policemen during the function. The CM also hiked the food allowances of the policemen in the state too. "Police officials who were getting Rs 600 would now get Rs 800 per month, who were getting Rs 900 would get Rs 1200 per month, who were getting Rs 1050 per month would get Rs 1500 and who were getting Rs 950 would get Rs 1350 per month," the CM added. Talking about his Government's effort on law and order the CM said police would be turned as a 'programmee friend's' with providing all security to women and common masses. Later, he also announced that 11000 policemen got promotion in the six month regime of the BJP government, while 47,000 policemen would be recruited soon. In Dial 100 too, 4493 appointments would be made to strengthen the patrolling system in the state. Yogi appreciating the police Department for their efforts in controlling crime said that during the past over Seven months tenure 543 encounters took place in which 22 rewarded criminals were killed, while 130 were injured. A total of 1403 criminals were arrested including 1080 rewarded ones. He also said that during these encounters 127 policemen were injured, but they managed to arrest around 19 suspected terrorists. UNI