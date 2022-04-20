Yogi Does Yoga, His Ministers Follow Suit

Lucknow: All BJP leaders, led by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, joined in the ''Yoga at Home'' campaign on Sunday to mark the World Yoga Day.

Yogi Adityanath said that Yoga has the power to bring a positive change in our physical, mental, spiritual, emotional being and, thereby, making life better.

He said that Yoga should be a part of one''s daily schedule since it also helps in building up immunity level and combating diseases like Corona.

The Chief Minister also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for popularizing Yoga and making it''s a household activity. Almost all BJP ministers and legislators did Yoga form their homes and are positing pictures on the social media. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya performed Yoga in his garden on Sunday morning and posted a video of the same. UP Law Minister Brijesh Pathak also posted photographs of him doing Yoga. Meanwhile, several people performed Yoga on Sunday in parks, while practising social distancing. --IANS