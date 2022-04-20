Yogi determined to check Tablighi fallout in UP

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday, held a high level meeting to discuss ways to check fallout of the Tablighi Jamaat conference in Delhi that is said to have led to the spread of coronavirus.

The Chief Minister, who cut short his tour on Tuesday to take stock of the situation, asked officials to track the social network of 156 people form 19 districts who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat meet in Delhi from March 13 to 15.

Of the 156, three persons in Agra are said to have not returned home after the meet.

The Chief Minister said that it was necessary to track the people who have interacted with these 156 people. He asked officials to quarantine these people wherever they are found.

He underlined the need to ensure a complete lockdown in the state and cited the lapses in Noida as the reason for the surge in COVID-19 cases there.

The Chief Minister said that if needed, retired army medical officers and retired doctors should be enlisted to deal with the crisis. He discussed medical management in detail with the newly formed Team 11 that has been set up to deal with the Corona crisis.

He directed that owners of various establishments should be asked to ensure food for their workers. "No one should stay without food," he stated.

He furthers said that crowds should not be allowed to collect in banks and shops selling essential commodities and health protocols should be strictly followed.

Yogi Adityanath said that the government had the complete record of those who had entered the state in the past few days and they would be quarantined for the specified period.

He asked officials to set up shelter homes in every district and start community kitchens to provide cooked food to the homeless. He said that social distancing must be maintained in these places.

Source: IANS