Yogi Defends UPCOCA, Urges Opposition To Come On Board

Lucknow: Amid noisy resistance from Opposition benches against what is being dubbed as "draconian law" and "enforcement of undeclared emergency in the state", Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday appealed to the Opposition to support the Uttar Pradesh Control of Organised Crime Act (UPCOCA) 2017 Bill in the Legislative Assembly.

"I can assure you that the new stringent Act would not infringe upon the democratic rights of Opposition leaders, nor is it being brought in for targeting opponents as BJP believes in 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. We have come here to serve the people and the state and not to take revenge," the chief minister said.

Initiating the debate on passage of the Bill, Yogi criticised the Opposition for terming the proposed Act as "undeclared emergency in the state."

"During the nine months of the BJP rule, no one has given any example of any biased attitude or revenge against any Opposition leader. We are running the government with full transparency and will continue to do so," he stated.

"Even after my appeal, the Opposition is opposing the Bill as some of the political parties are giving patronage to criminals and white-collared criminals involved in organised crime," he pointed out.

The chief minister gave several reasons for proposing such a stringent law, which is in place in only two other states, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

"Organised crime is bringing a bad name to the government and some people are even conspiring to malign the image of the government, forcing us to bring such an Act which is aimed at curbing organised crime and crime syndicates," he said, while adding that it would benefit the dalits, OBCs and the poor the most.

During his around 80-minute uninterrupted speech in the House just after the question hour, he narrated in detail the law and order situation the state and the achievements made by the state police during his nine-month rule. The CM left the Assembly, thereafter, which irked the Opposition.

"The CM has no courage to listen to the Opposition charges and thus had left the House," alleged leader of the Opposition and Samajwadi Party member Ram Govind Choudhury. Senior SP member Mohammad Azam Khan, too, voiced his opposition to the Act.

However, defending the chief minister, state parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said that Yogi had informed the leader of Opposition on his prior engagement while there was no such tradition that chief minister should stay in the House during the passage of any Bill. UNI