Yogi cracks the whip, more policemen suspended

Lucknow: Aggressively pursuing his zero-tolerance policy for corruption, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath continues to crack the whip on corrupt police officials.

After suspending two IPS officers within 24 hours, the state government, on Thursday night, suspended more police personnel on charges of corruption and dereliction of duty.

A case for extortion has been registered in Mahoba against suspended SSP Mani Lal Patidar.

In Mahoba, the government suspended Rajesh Kumar Saroj, former inspector of Charkhari police station, former station officer Kharela, Raju Singh, former SO Karbai, Devendra Shukla and constable Rajkumar Kashyap.

SSP Mahoba Mani Lal Patidar was earlier suspended on Wednesday and a vigilance probe has been ordered against him.

In Prayagraj, where SSP Abhishek Dixit was suspended on Tuesday, nine more police personnel have faced action.

Kareli inspector Anjani Kumar Srivastava, Atarsuiyya inspector Sandeep Mishra, Kareli inspector Nagendra Kumar Nagar, Sub-Inspectors Gaurav Tiwari, Prem Kumar, Kuldeep Kumar Yadav, Durgesh Rai, Ibrar Ansari and Head Constable Ram Pratap Singh have been placed under suspension.

According to official sources, action has been taken based on the complaints received against these police personnel and more heads could be expected to roll in the coming days.

A senior police officer in the rank of ADG, said, "Action should have been taken much earlier but it is still welcome. It will help in cleansing the system and inculcate discipline in the force. A large number of police personnal who have affiliations with political leaders, do not toe the line of discipline which naturally makes working difficult."

For DGP Vikram Singh said that the results of this action would take about six months to start showing and if the strictness continues, UP police will regain lost glory.

—IANS