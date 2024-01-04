Yogi Considers Master Plan For Development Of Various Districts In UP

Lucknow: The Master Plan 2031 for Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Meerut, Aligarh and Mathura-Vrindavan districts was presented before Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a high-level meeting held at his official residence on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister said that a comprehensive study should be conducted in view of the present situation and future needs of all the districts so that we can take them into account in the Master Plan. Clusters should be developed to encourage local crafts and traditional products.

The Chief Minister said that the Inner Ring Road will have to be developed in all the cities. Facilities should be developed on various link roads next to this Inner Ring Road. To remove the congestion within the city, it is necessary to provide facilities for the development of different business activities on different routes outside the Ring Road.

"For example, arrangements should be made to build warehouses for the textile market and the pharmaceutical market at different places. Similarly, an education hub should be developed on some other route. This work will also promote healthy competition," he added.

CM Yogi said that while planning in urban areas, there should be a provision for generating income from one's sources. Bus stations should be established as far outside the city as possible. People should be provided with an electric bus facility to come to the city. The Chief Minister said, "Traffic management in cities is an important subject. We need to make concerted efforts for this. Give preference to electric buses in the city. Conventional fuel buses should be kept out of the city as much as possible. Determine suitable space for multilevel parking."

He said that a logistics hub should also be prepared near Transport Nagar. Rehabilitation of the people affected due to various development projects should be carried out on priority.

The Chief Minister said that it should be ensured that green area is reserved in the Master Plan of every city. Wherever there is a green belt, no new colony should be established under any circumstances. Include this instruction in the Master Plan. All types of basic facilities like roads, sewer, electricity, and water should be available in the newly developed colonies.

CM Yogi further added that today Uttar Pradesh is hosting big national and international events. To ensure that every city of the state gets such opportunities, the development of infrastructure facilities is necessary. International-level convention centres should be developed by all development authorities.

"All authorities/local bodies should ensure that illegal settlements/illegal residential colonies are not established anywhere under any circumstances. Every colony should have all the necessary facilities," he said.

The Chief Minister also noted that the development authorities will have to explore new possibilities. The extension will have to take place outside the Municipal Corporation. Expand your scope. Create new sources of income.

"The catchment of the river/pond should not be encroached upon. There should be a better action plan for solid waste management," he added. —ANI