Yogi Congratulates Saints And Pilgrims For Coming To Kumbh

Prayagraj: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has congratulated saints, dharmacharyas and pilgrims who have come to Kumbh to take a holy dip during Shahi Snan saying that Uttar Pradesh Government is committed to provide them best of facilities during 55 day Puja. In a written statement issued here on Monday, Chief Minister said that directives have been issued to all the government departments to be alert and perform their duties with dedication during Kumbh.

The Kumbh mela kicks off with first Shahi Snan starts on Tuesday when over 1.5 crore people and are expected to take in Sangam. The Shahi Snan will start at 5 am and would continue till evening.

The Shahi Snan, one of the most important events of Kumbh Mela, would witness naked Naga Sadhus of different sects marching in a big procession towards the river and then taking a dip at auspicious time amidst chanting of hymns and shlokas. Some of these sadhus would come riding horses and chariots. Kumbh Mela is a big religious function and the government will maintain that religious fervor during this event, CM said.

Over 15 crore pilgrims from India and abroad are expected during this festival that will start on January 15 and would continue for next 55 days till March 10. CM said sadhus have started swarming the area. The administration will ensure that procession sadhus take out during Kumbh mela reach their destination without any hindrance. UNI