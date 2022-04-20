Yogi Congratulates His Native Gorakhpur For Getting GI Tag For Terrecotta Craft

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has congratulated his native place Gorakhpur for getting the Geographical Indication (GI) tag for its traditional terracotta craft.

In a tweet on Sunday, CM said, "Terrecotta craft has given a special identification to Gorakhpur and now this GI tag will benefit the artisan engaged in this trade." He further says that now thus Terrecotta craft product would get international identity. "We had given this product a recognition in UP government's 'One district, one product(ODOP) in 2018," CM said.

Gorakhpur Terrecotta craft was given GI tag on Thursday last. The approval was given on the application was filed by Laxmi Terracotta Murtikala Kendra, Aurangabad Gularia of Gorakhpur.

The famed baked clay or 'terracotta' products made from the special soil found in Bhathat area of Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district is famous in the country. The terracotta work of Gorakhpur is a centuries-old traditional art form, where the potters make various animal figures like, horses, elephants, camel, goat, ox, etc. with hand-applied ornamentation.

Some of the major products of craftsmanship include the Hauda elephants, Mahawatdar horse, deer, camel, five-faced Ganesha, singled-faced Ganesha, elephant table, chandeliers, hanging bells etc. The entire work is done with bare hands and artisans use natural colour, which stays fast for a long time. There are more than 1,000 varieties of terracotta work designed by the local craftsmen.

Despite the richness of their art and numerous laurels, the artists live in penury as they often fail to get the right price for their products. The craftsmen are mainly spread over the villages of Aurangabad, Bharwalia, Langadi Gularia, Budhadih, Amawa, Ekla etc. in Bhathat and Padri Bazar, Belwa Raipur, Jungle Ekla No-1, Jungle Ekla No-2 in Chargawan block of Gorakhpur. In 2018, UP CM , who was the MP of Gorakhpur for 5 times and Mahant of Gorakhshnath temple ,had included the terrecotta craft in its ODOP scheme to help the artisans for their livelihoods and branding of the products. UNILucknow