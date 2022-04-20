Yogi Conducts Surprise Inspection Of Police Station In Varanasi

Varanasi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a surprise inspection of the Chowk police station in this district of Uttar Pradesh after paying obeisance at the Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple here at midnight.

He also directed the police officials to complete the necessary legal action on three-month-old cases, within a month.

Mr Adityanath kickstarted his two-day Varanasi visit on Tuesday by meeting the leaders of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

As per sources, in the meeting which took place in the Sant Atulanand school situated at Koirajpur, discussions revolved around matters related to the Lord Ram temple construction in Ayodhya. However, neither the Chief Minister nor any senior office-bearer associated with any of the two organisations shared detailed information regarding the meeting with the media.

Official sources said following the meeting, the CM sought information about the progress of the Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple expansion project and other major developmental projects from the senior officials.

Mr Yogi later paid obeisance at the Kashi Vishwanath temple while also doing a ground inspection of the temple's expansion project. UNI