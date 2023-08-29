Yogi Conducts Aerial Survey Of Flood-Affected Areas In Farrukhabad

Farrukhabad: The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath conducted aerial survey of flood-affected areas of Amritpur in Farrukhabad District on Monday.

According to a release, Farrukhabad district has been in the grip of floods for last several days and more than seven hundred villages in the state have been affected by floods, while there is situation of droughts as well in some locations.

More than average rainfall was received in 12 districts of the state while there is drought in 15 districts.

Twenty-one districts, including Badaun and Shahjahanpur, are flood-affected and the river has reached above the danger mark due to excess water being released into the river from Uttarakhand, the release said. "I had reviewed even before the flood season that last year floods had hit in September-October whereas this year the floods have hit sooner," said CM Yogi.

CM in his unofficial release further said National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and administration along with PAC's flood unit and State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) are engaged in relief work in affected districts, adding that, ration kits, including dry food items, along with other materials are being distributed.

The survey of crops for the reasons of compensation and vaccination of animals is also underway. I have come here myself to assure you that the government's sympathy is with you, people's representatives will remain in touch with you and action will be taken to give Prime Minister's and Chief Minister's residences to those whose houses have been affected, said CM Yogi.

He further added he would ask the administration to ensure that those who have suffered losses due to the calamity do not have to wait for more than 24 hours for compensation. — ANI