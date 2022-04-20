Yogi Condoles Tandon's Demise, Announces 3-Day Mourning

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the demise of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon.

The state government has announced a three-day state mourning as a mark of respect to the departed leader.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said that Lucknow has lost its life and the country has lost a popular leader.

Deputy Chief Ministers Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Maurya have also condoled the passing away of Tandon and have termed it as an irreparable loss for the party.

Meanwhile Tandon's son, Ashutosh Tandon, who is a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government, said that the cremation of the late leader will take place in Lucknow on Tuesday evening.

His body will be kept at his residence on Triloki Nath Road in Hazratganj from 10 a.m. to noon and then at his Sondhi Tola residence after that.

The cremation will take place at Gulala Ghat in Chowk at 4.30 p.m.

(IANS)