Yogi Completes 100 Days As Uttar Pradesh CM

Lucknow : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday completed 100 days in office and said he was committed to the welfare of the farmers and poor.







He said his government was committed to Jan Sangh ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay's ideal of "antyoday", or the rise of the poorest of the poor.





Addressing the media here, Adityanath said that his government was following the Narendra Modi-led central government's maxim of "Sabka sath, sabka vikas" (Cooperation of all, Development for all).





--IANS