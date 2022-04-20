Yogi Claims Turnaround, Blames SP-BSP For Stalling Development

Hathras: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the state had achieved economic turnaround since he assumed office in March 2017, overcoming the "mess" created by the previous governments.

Addressing a public meeting at Hathras after laying the foundation stones for 34 projects, Adityanath said development had been completely stalled during the rules of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP). "After we assumed power 16 months back, law and order has been brought on track, development projects have been initiated and the faith of investors and the industry has been restored," said Adityanath.

He said his government was relentlessly working for improvement and strengthening of infrastructure projects in the state. "The rule of law stands restored as 'goonda raj' has completely ended," he said.

"BSP and SP leaders were working for their own welfare whereas our government is for the welfare of the people and development of the state," he said, adding the state government has a policy of zero tolerance for corruption. In the next three years, he said, more than two crore jobs will be created in the state, and that the 'one district, one product' (ODOP) scheme rolled out by the government would generate more jobs, providing individual identities to all the 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. --IANS