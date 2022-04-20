Yogi Claims Of BJP Win In Karnataka

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will register victory in Karnataka elections with huge margin.

Slamming previous Congress government of Karnataka, CM Yogi said that farmers committed suicide in Karnataka due to wrong polices of the Congress government here. He said that public has faith that BJP will help the distressed public and state will move on path of development.

He said that Congress has misused governments and administrative powers and public has made their mind to vote out the party. He said that BJP was proceeding towards historical win in Karnakata elections.

Speaking about bus service started from Janakpuri, Nepal to Ayodhya, India CM Yogi said that it was third visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Nepal and this visit will strengthen cultural, social and strategic relations of both countries.

India and Nepal are like body and soul and it was great pleasure to receive people from Janakpuri, the land of Goddess Sita, said CM Yogi adding that it was amalgamation of thousand years old cultures. He said that bus service from Jankpuri to Ayodhya and Kathmandu to Kashi will be new chapter of harmonious relationship between two countries. UNI