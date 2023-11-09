Yogi Chairs Cabinet Meeting In Ayodhya

Ayodhya: Saffron turned a shade deeper and chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ reverberated through the skies as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with his council of ministers in tow, offered prayers at Hanuman Garhi and Ram Janmabhoomi temple on Thursday before holding a cabinet meeting.

The Chief Minister and his colleagues also visited the under-construction Ram temple.

Later at the cabinet meeting, it was decided to convene a three day brief winter session of the state Assembly from November 28. The cabinet also passed resolutions for setting up tourist development boards in various areas in the state. —IANS