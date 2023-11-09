    Menu
    States & UTs

    Yogi Chairs Cabinet Meeting In Ayodhya

    author-img
    Inam Ansari
    November9/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Yogi Chairs Cabinet Meeting In Ayodhya

    Ayodhya: Saffron turned a shade deeper and chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ reverberated through the skies as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with his council of ministers in tow, offered prayers at Hanuman Garhi and Ram Janmabhoomi temple on Thursday before holding a cabinet meeting.
    The Chief Minister and his colleagues also visited the under-construction Ram temple.
    Later at the cabinet meeting, it was decided to convene a three day brief winter session of the state Assembly from November 28. The cabinet also passed resolutions for setting up tourist development boards in various areas in the state. —IANS

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Saffron symbolism Yogi Adityanath prayers Winter session announcement Tourist development in Uttar Pradesh
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in