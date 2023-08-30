Yogi Celebrates Rakhi With Beneficiaries Of CM Kanya Sumangala Yojana

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a Janata Darshan at his official residence on Wednesday, during which he listened to grievances of nearly 200 individuals hailing from various districts.

He then forwarded their applications to the relevant authorities for appropriate action.

Chief Minister Yogi issued instructions to officials to promptly and satisfactorily address public grievances while assuring visitors that no injustice would be done to anyone during his tenure.

Yogi Adityanath further directed officials to take strict legal action against those who illegally encroach on people's land and try to harm the weak. The Chief Minister said that the government will provide full help for the treatment of patients seeking financial help and handed over the applications to officials with a directive to expedite the cost estimation process for the required treatments. This information is to be made available to the government as swiftly as possible. Visuals from the event showed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath personally distributing chocolates to the children present at the Janata Darshan event.

The Janata Darshan is a platform provided by the Chief Minister's office to allow citizens to interact directly with the CM and seek solutions to their problems.

Further, on the same day, CM Yogi Adityanath celebrated Raksha Bandhan with young beneficiaries of CM Kanya Sumangala Yojana.

The CM Kanya Sumangala Yojana is a monetary benefit scheme that aims towards uplifting girl children in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The visuals showed young beneficiaries of the scheme tying Rakhi to the chief minister who gave his blessings to the children and handed out gift hampers as Raksha Bandhan gifts. Every year in India, the festival of Raksha Bandhan is observed to celebrate the unbreakable bond between brothers and sisters, which is commemorated by sisters who tie Rakhi to their sibling's wrist. Raksha Bandhan is observed on the full moon day, also known as Poornima Tithi, of the Shukla Paksha in Shravan Maas (Sawan month). —ANI