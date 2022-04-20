Yogi Calls Upon People To Clean Ganga

Bijnor: Flagging off the Ganga Yatra here on Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that "Ganga has always been a part of our faith and economy."

"We have to keep the Ganga clean and ever-flowing at any cost. If you actually consider Ganga as your mother, then do your duty. Prepare yourself to make the Ganga clean," he said.

This Ganga Yatra will conclude in Kanpur on January 31.

The Chief Minister said that Kanpur was the most sensitive point for the Ganga. "The Ganga, after crossing Kanpur, was transformed into a drain. This hurt both our faith and economy. I took a pledge and made Ganga ever-flowing and clean even in Kanpur," he said.

The Chief Minister said "if the river Ganga can be made clean in Kanpur, then all the other rivers of the country can also become ever-flowing and clean. If the Delhi government takes a resolve, then the Yamuna can also become ever-flowing and clean." The CM further said "the Ganga Plain ranks among the most fertile lands in the world. The farmers here are hardworking. Due to them, the whole world can be fed only through the Ganga plain."

The Chief Minister said that the Ganga will have to become clean and ever-flowing. "How will this task be done and what is the state government doing about this? In order to answer these questions, I have come among you to inaugurate the Ganga Yatra. The state government is taking every possible step for this. You should also make this programme successful by increasing public participation. Prevent dirty drains from falling into the Ganga in the cities and villages. If we work with commitment by setting goals, then Ganga will become an example in the country and the world," he said.

Earlier, BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh said that 40 percent people of Uttar Pradesh depend on the Ganga. He said that previous governments have only indulged in dacoity. "For the first time, the grand and divine Kumbh 2019 was successfully organized in Uttar Pradesh. Flowers were showered on the Kanwariyas for the first time. It is for the first time that the Ganga is so clean and ever-flowing during any regime," he said.

Earlier, the Chief Minister performed Ganga Aarti at the Bijnor barrage. Union Ministers Sanjeev Balyan, Gen. VK Singh, Cabinet Ministers Suresh Rana, Kapil Dev Aggarwal, Baldev Singh Aulakh were also present during the inauguration of the yatra. UNI