Yogi Calls Upon Industrialists To Contribute More In State Through Their CSR Fund

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged the industries to provide their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds for all round development of the state.

He claimed that the state's achievement in the construction of record toilets and Pradhanmantri Awas has the contribution of CSR also.

"CSR funds have already benefited the ODF and Swacch Bharat campaign. Besides, it has helped a lot in the field of medical health, tourism and education," he said, adding that more was required as UP is a big state and more facilities are required for the people.

The CM announced that UP has topped in construction of 1.35 crore toilets in just 16 month of the government of which 90 lakhs were constructed in 2018 while 15 lakh Pradhan Mantri Awas were under construction in rural and urban areas of the state. Inaugurating the first ever CSR conclave here on Tuesday at Lok Bhavan organised by different industry association including PHD chamber of commerce, Mr Adityanath made it clear that ODF would be enforced in the state as per the baseline survey. "We have trained 2.5 lakh rajmistris in the state for construction of toilets in large numbers in 59 ,000 villages and had appointed one person each as volunteer to monitor the under construction toilets," he said while disclosing that UP has been selected to get five national awards for PM Awas. The CM said that government will go for ODF from October 2 next as per the base line survey and construct more individual toilets if people are left thereafter.

Calling up the industries to serve society by putting on more CSR funds so provide more facilities in the community, he said setting up of willingness centres and open gyms in the parks in the urban areas, sports fields and distribution of sports kits and Vyamshalas in rural areas besides facilities to the attendants of the patients at the hospitals were some of the things which could be taken up by the industries themselves. State Industry Minister Satish Mahana announced that the government was ready to provide all sops to the industries in return they should contribute their CSR funds in the state to improve the quality of the life of the people.

Renowned industrialists and president of the PHD Chamber of commerce Lalit Khaitan on the occasion handed over a cheque for Rs 51 lakh to the CM as a CSR contribution to the state. UNI