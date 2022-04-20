Yogi calls for uniform education system

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday called for a uniform education system in the whole country.

Inaugurating the very first school summit taking place in the state capital, the Chief Minister said that there should be uniformity in the education system of various states, boards and institutes.

He said that if the Constitution gives the right to equality, there should also be equality in education. The feeling of equality does not arise in people because there is no equality in the sector.

Adityanath said that if education system is held captive, then the society and the country cannot progress.

Calling for an "innovative change", he said that education should be linked to all round development and also self-reliance.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that education has its own importance in different countries, time periods and situations. "We need to build a strategy in the education sector," he said.

Adityanath also called for public participation in improving the educational system in the state and in the country.

--IANS