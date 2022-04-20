Yogi Calls For Advanced Technology, Affordable Price Of Electric Vehicles

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday launched Mahindra's electric vehicle in the state with calling upon for use of advanced technology and its affordable pricing.

Yogi said that the launch of e-vehicle will certainly give push to pollution free environment besides it will also minimise the burden of oil imports of the country so that the saved funds can be used for other developmental works.

"We need for better and advanced technology for the e-vehicles besides its affordability is must so that people are attracted towards using these high breed vehicles," he said.

The CM also called on the people to switch over to these e-vehicles in future for a better environment. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already that by 2020 there would be around 7 million e-vehicles. UP government is also holding investors meet on February 21-22 which will also boost the manufacturers of e-vehicles to set up their units in the state," the CM said while adding that very soon Lucknow will have 40 e-buses.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd launched its all-electric e2o Plus hatchback, the electric sedan e-Verito and the electric commercial vehicle eSupro (both passenger and goods carrier). The e-Alfa Mini, Mahindra's electric rickshaw for passenger movement, was launched in UP, in September last.

Commenting on the launch, Mahesh Babu, CEO, Mahindra Electric said here that, "Mahindra is committed to sustainable mobility and in line with this commitment, we are very happy to launch our entire range of electric vehicles in the major cities of UP today".

He further said that as pioneers in the EV industry, Mahindra Electric always been endeavour to be at the fore front of all movements in favour of ecological conservation." Housing some of the most important archaeological sites of the country, UP is seriously considering different policies around environmental preservation and we are sure that our vehicles will be able to positively contribute towards this cause,"he further said. At the core, these electric vehicles are powered by the latest electric drive train technology from Mahindra Electric. Boasting of innovative features like remote diagnostics, regenerative braking, REVive etc. the vehicles are designed to deliver much more than the zero-emission advantage. They have been designed to reinvent urban commute, shared mobility, last mile delivery and last mile connectivity. Simply put, they are going to reform the way urban India moves. UNI