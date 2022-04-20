Yogi Busy In Election Campaign, Mum On Inspector's Killing

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed four election rallies in Telangana on Wednesday but continued to keep mum on the killing of a police officer by cow vigilantes in his state's Bulandshahr district.

Adityanath may meet the family of the slain Subodh Kumar Singh here on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the Chief Minister reviewed the law and order situation with Chief Secretary and other top officials in Lucknow but did not make any public comment on the killing of the officer.

Meanwhile, the slain Inspector's son Shrey demanded a fair and proper probe into the killing from all angles.

Asked whether there was a meeting likely between their family and the Chief Minister, he said some officials have sounded him on that.

"He (Singh) gave his life in the line of duty. I have faith in police and the SIT which is investigating the incident. My priority is for a proper and fair probe. The SIT report should cover all anglers. My father is a martyr.

"Strict action must be taken against the culprits. Mob lynching is a big social evil and it has to be dealt with strictly. I want justice for my father. This incident should be made an example of so that people do not indulge in such crimes," he said.

On Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh government said the Chief Minister had sought action against those involved in cow slaughter and called the "incident" part of a big conspiracy.

"So those involved in cow slaughter directly or indirectly should be arrested," he said.

He announced a grant of Rs 10 lakh to the family of Sumeet who was also shot dead in the Bulandshahr violence.

The press statement made no mention of Subodh Singh, who was killed allegedly by a mob protesting against the killing of cows. --IANS